2nd person dies of COVID-19 in Clark Co., 7 people recovered

Clark Co. (WAOW) -- A second person has died from COVID-19 in Clark Cco. Health officials say the resident had been hospitalized.

“The loss of another Clark County resident to COVID-19 is extremely sad. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to this individual’s family and friends,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer.

There have been 19 cases in Clark Co., seven people are recovered and two are in the hospital.

11 of the 19 people had close contact.