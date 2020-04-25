Virtually rally held to support ‘Safer-at-Home’ order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Protesters nationwide, fighting to reopen their state. Now a local group is countering those rallies.

What started as a Facebook group became something bigger, in just 24 hours, Safer At Home Rally Wisconsin has thousands of members.

Marybeth Glenn, one of the event organizers wanted to do more, bringing Wisconsinites together for a virtual rally showing support for Governor Evers 'Safer-at-Home' order.

"We're just trying to make our voice heard because we can't go out on the streets we can't go protest or else we're defeating our purpose," said Glenn. She went on to say, "we want to encourage people who are emotionally struggling during this because it can be a very isolating time."

Glenn knows first hand how important staying at home really is. She says, "my cousin is a police officer in st. Louis where they're having some of these protests and she hasn't seen her son in a month because he was a childhood cancer survivor and only has one lung and being around him after bring on the frontlines would be putting him in jeopardy."

Residents from across the badger state showing their support online.

"We actually have a lot of people going on there and posting or they're tagging us or they're using the hashtag #saferathomewisconsin," said Glenn.

Organizers continue encouraging residents to support each other, social distance, wear masks and stay home.

She says, "there are people on the front lines who have to be there and the best thing we can do is to stay in."

All in hopes of re-opening Wisconsin when its safe to do so.