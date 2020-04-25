 Skip to Content

#SeniorSendoff: McKenna Taylor, Wausau East

We've moved to honoring two seniors each day, because the response has been so incredible.

Tonight we honor McKenna Taylor of Wausau East.

Mckenna was a three sport athlete for the Lumberjacks--competing in cross country, nordic skiing and track.

And she did it at the highest levels--getting to state in each sport.

She's headed to Winona State University next year where she'll run cross country and track, while continuing her education in rehabilitation science.

Congrats on a great career, and best of luck to you in the future!

Brad Hanson

