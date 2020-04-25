SeniorSendoff: Marne Boehm, Viterbo University

Today's Senior Sendoff is a first for us in this segment--a college senior.

Congrats to Marne Boehm, who will graduate from Viterbo University in LaCrosse in May, graduated from Newman in 2016.

Marne was awesome for that community. She was a service Saturday leader for three years.

She also stood in as maid of honor in her brother's wedding, just days after they found out they had to cancel the larger event.

Marne is headed to San Francisco this fall as part of the Mercy Volunteer Corps, where she'll be working at the Healing Well.

Congrats on a great college career, and best of luck to you in the future.