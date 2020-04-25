Mild & wet week ahead

Mild temperatures remain in the forecast, but wet and stormy weather will also stick with us.

Temperatures topped off in the 60s in much of the News 9 area, a couple of rain showers will develop this afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few thunderstorms to develop this afternoon into this evening. If any storms do develop, winds up to 30 mph and small hail could be associated with stronger cells. Spotty showers won't last long and will give way to mainly clear conditions overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s.

Clear skies will be on deck for Sunday where temperatures should be close to today's, with highs forecast to be in the 60s. It will be a warm and dry end to the weekend before a wet pattern develops.

Make sure you have the rain gear handy for this work week, chances for rain showers will be in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday midday as a low pressure system ushers in some added moisture. There could be more chances for some thunderstorms to develop Monday and Tuesday, with the atmospheric ingredients starting to align to possibly produce some stronger thunderstorms. Stick with News 9 as we get closer to these days to pinpoint a narrower corridor for storm development.

Enjoy this spring-like week... mild & stormy (my favorite!) -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, April 25, 2020 at 3:05 PM

On this day in weather history: 2008 - Anchorage, AK, receives a record 17.2 inches at the airport and 22 inches in northeast Anchorage from the 25th to 26th. The 15.5 inches on the 25th makes it the third most received on any one day in Anchorage.