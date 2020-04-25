Last day for Wausau Winter Market

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Saturday morning residents supported local farmers for the last day of the Wausau Winter Market.

Because of COVID-19, the Boys and Girls Club closed, which is where the Winter Market is typically held. But since then organizers decided to move the market outside for the last day.

By moving the market outside, this gives vendors and shoppers a chance to continue supporting farmers from a safe distance.

"It's really important to come out and support your local farmers because without you guys there would be no us, a lot of the farmers that we have here do a lot of wholesale options with restaurants and since those restaurants have closed we now have the accessibility of having more available here at our local markets," said Mary Sandrini, Market Manager, Wausau Farmers Market.

The summer market is set to start on May 2nd. To limit the spread of COVID-19 officials are asking you to limit the number of people in your party.