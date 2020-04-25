Health Department advises against using UV light, disinfection chemicals to treat COVID-19

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is urging patients to refrain from using treatments that are not recommended by health care providers to treat COVID-19.

In a White House briefing, President Donald Trump suggested that experts should test if UV, sunlight or other disinfectant chemicals can treat the coronavirus.

Health department director Lieske Giese says Trump's suggestions have sparked local discussions about whether these treatments could work, but strongly advises against using anything unless it's recommended by a health care provider.

"They can be very, very dangerous," said Giese. "So please do not decide to move forward with something that is not recommended by a health care provider including the use of UV light; including the use of ingestion of disinfection chemicals or other treatments."

Giese says there are currently 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Eau Claire County, an increase of one case since Thursday.