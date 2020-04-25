Fitchburg pharmacy steps up to do TB tests for pharmacy students under deadline

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is preventing pharmacy students from getting necessary precautionary testing in order to train in patient care settings, so a Fitchburg pharmacy has stepped up to help.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner Thad Schumacher said the University of Wisconsin - Madison reached out to ask if he could administer Tuberculosis skin tests to pharmacy students.

“We were made aware that TB skin testing was difficult to find," Schumacher said. "Normally, the UW Health Services would administer tests to healthcare students, but currently campus is closed to students."

Schumacher said they were not already equipped or licensed to do it, so the team worked tirelessly for 48 hours to negotiate an agreement and train staff.

Now, the 150 students that have an April 30 deadline to get the precautionary requirements done will be able to meet that deadline. There's another group that has a May 30 deadline.

Fitchburg Family Pharmacy can now test students, healthcare professionals, and members of the public. Pharmacy students can get the test for free.