Father, son found dead following shooting at home in Pierce County

Clifton (WQOW) - A father and son were found dead Friday morning, following reports of a shooting at a home in Clifton.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Amory Tarr, 32 of rural River Falls, called 911, stating that his father, Craig Tarr, 60, had been shot. When authorities got to the home, they reported that the two were found dead.

The incident is still under investigation, but law enforcement officials say there is no threat to the public and there are no suspects being sought.