Amherst native Tyler Biadasz drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

Amherst native and former Wisconsin Badger Tyler Biadasz is headed to the NFL.

Biadasz was taken by the Cowboys with the 146th pick -- the last pick of the 4th round.

Biadasz is the 2019 Rimington Trophy winner (nation's top center) and was a unanimous first-team All-American. He was also an Outland Trophy finalist, and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Lance Zierlein, a draft analyst with NFL.com, said this of Biadasz: "Solid but unspectacular center prospect who has been a consistent performer during Jonathan Taylor's rushing reign in the Big Ten. He's smart, well-versed in every blocking scheme and plays with efficient, inside hands that possess impressive grip strength. He plays under control and usually hits his landmarks, but he has issues winning when matched against power. Pass protection could be a concern, as NFL sub-rushers will feast on his lunging and average lateral quickness. Biadasz's skill level has been developed, so he could become an early starter with limited upside."