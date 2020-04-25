331 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin; 4 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased again on Saturday.

Marathon County now has 18 cases .

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 5,687, an increase of 331 since the day before.

Over 57,000 tests have come back negative, 2,000 more than yesterday.

The disease has killed 266 Wisconsinites. That is up 4 from yesterday.

Twenty-four percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,376 people. That is 23 more than the day before.

For the first time since the earliest days of the outbreak, health officials released the number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 2,313. The new figure seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.