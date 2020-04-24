WMC proposes plan to reopen state businesses

On Friday, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced their 'Back to Business' plan, which they say is a measured approach to re-open businesses across the state in an efficient and health-conscious matter.

Their proposed guidelines call for the state to reopen by Monday, May 4th.

"We need to protect lives, but we also need to protect livelihoods,” said Kurt Bauer, WMC President & CEO. “A global health crisis has created an economic crisis, and it is time to fight back on both fronts. WMC’s Back to Business plan will provide a path for the state to reopen its economy, while still taking steps to protect the health of Wisconsinites.”

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce explained the development of their plan was linked to an algorithm they designed, which determines each businesses risk by measuring:

Infection Rate in County

Population Density of County

Interactive Concentration

Health Care Capacity & Utilization

Companies would then be considered 'minimal,' 'moderate,' or 'substantial,' in terms of risk, which would then determine when and how they would be allowed to open, and under what circumstances.

WMC argues the algorithm has been developed using government health data, which can be automatically updated as new numbers come in.