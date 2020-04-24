WISCONSIN PROUD: “Scouting For Food” is raising money for food pantries across North Central Wisconsin

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- "Scouting For Food" is an annual program hosted by the Samoset Council in Weston that aims to stock over 35 food banks across 13 counties in North Central Wisconsin.

Normally, scouts will go door-to-door to collect items for the program. However, this year the program is being done online due to COVID-19 concerns as the need for food items continues to grow.

"A lot of these people live below the poverty level," Samoset Council President Marjotie Miller said. "You might have a single parent or some elderly that are fixed income, some of these parents their children rely on school meals, and school isn’t there now so this is even more vital."

The program is also a way for Samoset to show scouts what it means to truly serve the community during a tough time.

"This is a real way to show youth that life isn’t always just about you and you’re apart of a community and giving back," Samoset Council Development Director Adam Freund said. "So it’s really important for scouting to just model and demonstrate that."

A $1 donation can buy up to 10 meals, and so far the program has raised a little under $11,000. The goal is to reach $15,000.

The campaign runs until April 30. To donate you can either text "give food" to 844-615-4269 or visit here.