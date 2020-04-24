WI Safer-at-Home extension begins, people take advantage of lifted restrictions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Evers' original "Safer-At-Home" order ended in Wisconsin on Friday, but the extension through May 26 went into effect.

Some places like golf courses and certain stores reopened, and people didn't hesitate to take advantage of the opportunities. The stores that opened like Michaels or JoAnn for example are able to offer curbside pickup for items ordered online.

Golf courses like Rib Mountain Golf Course saw close to 100 people out enjoying the weather and the course.

"It’s just so nice to see people again,” Rib Mountain Golf Course Co-Owner Mike Oliva said. "We would’ve had a whole month of golfing this year as compared to the last two years. We had late openings because of the weather, and this year it was kind of frustrating because we could’ve been open but couldn’t.”

The golf course is encouraging social distancing, golfers aren't allowed to use golf carts unless they have a handicap sticker, shops are closed, and carts are regularly being cleaned.

Michaels saw over 50 curbside pickup orders by mid-day on Friday.

The Marathon County Public Library is close to offering curbside pickup services as well.

"We’re still working out the fine details but we’re expecting to offer what we normally do when the library is open; books, DVD’s, and audio books,” Marathon County Library Specialist Dan Richter said.

Richter added that the plan to offer services will start the first week of May.

For updates on the public library system you can click here.