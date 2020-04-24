Wausau River District: 54 downtown businesses in danger of closing amid COVID-19

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) -- A survey conducted by the Wausau River District paints a grim picture of what could happen if COVID-19 related shutdowns linger into the summer.

"104 of our small businesses may be at risk of closing over the next five months, and 54 may be at risk of closing in the next two months," said Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director of the Wausau River District. "That's out of the 220 businesses located within the Wausau River District and Business Improvement District."

Opal-Wahoske described the number sobering, but says the data is valuable nonetheless. The survey showed that a wide majority of the businesses agree that forgivable loans and grants along with leniency with utility bills and rent or mortgage payments would ease their burdens.

"This really helps empower organizations such as ourselves, the city, the chamber of commerce, MCDEVCO, to give businesses the tools [like] those loans and grants that they need at this most critical time."

Multiple municipalities including Merrill, Mosinee, Marshfield, and Stevens Point have voted to make one-time grant payments available for small, non-franchised businesses. A similar proposal is being discussed in Wausau as well.

Wausau's River District has been showcased as a model for a thriving downtown area, with over 90% occupancy Opal-Wahoske says losing 54 businesses would take the occupancy rate down to 25%. Those numbers may seem alarming, but he doesn't want residents or business owners to dwell on them.

"Look at it in the fact that they're in this together. They're not the only ones out there facing these downfalls with COVID-19. [Instead,] reach out to our community partners. Reach out to others. There are people out there willing to help them.

He adds that the survey data will be shared with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as well as other local groups to advocate for grant funding.

Opal-Wahoske says the survey was conducted anonymously during the week of April 14th. Details were released on Thursday, the same day that a similar UW-Oshkosh survey showed 35% of Wisconsin businesses could be in danger of closing if conditions don't improve in the next five months.