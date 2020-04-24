Wausau could lose over 50 businesses due to COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Recently the Wausau River District conducted a survey on what could happen if COVID-19 related closures continue through the summer.

The survey showed most of the businesses agreed that forgivable loans, as well as leniency with utility bills or rent, would help in a major way but is that enough to keep businesses open?

"We've seen the statistics on a national level and state level now we know in Wausau what the impact is like," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, Executive Director, Wausau River District.

He went on to say, "we're looking at 54 businesses that are at risk or at least feel at risk for closing in the next month or two and then as we look into the next 5 months we have about 104 businesses that feel they could be potentially at risk if the crises continues at its current rate, so in two months, we could have a vacancy of 25% so that's definitely sending us a red flag."

There are about 220 businesses located within the Wausau River District and Business Improvement District. And while the number is sobering the data is vital. Giving experts more evidence that our community needs support.

With over 90% occupancy - a loss of over 50 businesses would be a wake-up call.

"Don't focus on the 25% so much but let this kind of be a catalyst for people to support small businesses "

But while those numbers are a big change he doesn't want business owners or residents to focus on them. He says, "fortunately we have great business loans out there right now some wonderful business grants so hopefully things in the works to help our businesses even further in the future."

But how can you help? The answer is simple: support your local business economy.