United Way Director recognized as “Hometown Hero”

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The second person recognized as a "Hometown Hero" is Ashley Winch, the Director of Marshfield Area United Way.

Winch is being recognized for all of her hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since COVID-19 restrictions and closing have taken place, she has been helping community members in need of food.

Congratulations Ashley and thank you so much for your service, especially during this time!

Winners will be announced each Friday around 6:45 a.m. on Wake Up Wisconsin. The "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project will go on for the next seven weeks.

News 9 is proud to partner with Midwest Radio for the "Celebrating Hometown Heroes" project.

If you would like to nominate someone, click HERE.