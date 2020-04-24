Snoring dog puts senses to the test

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An interesting question was recently answered on social media, "What happens when you put food in front of a snoring dog?"

While under the 'Safer-at-home" order, we all have more time with our pets, including former Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor Josh Holland.

With the help of his dog, Josh put the question to test! His pup, Miah, answered by waking up and eating said food.

For participating, Miah was rewarded with the pretzel stick!

So, in the end, we conclude that dogs (well, at least Miah) do indeed have a pretty good sense of smell.