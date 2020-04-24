SeniorSendoff: Assumption Girls Soccer Seniors

Tonight's sendoff features three young ladies from the assumption Royals soccer team, Abby Ashbeck, Penny Bires and Paige Donahue.

The trio were a part of a Royals team that went 13-4 last season. That record was good enough to propel them into the sectional round of the playoffs before their season came to a close with a 4-2 loss to Northland Pines.

In the fall Abby will be attending Mid-State Technical College, Penny will be headed to Viterbo University and Paige is off to Saint Norbert University.

So to Abby, Penny and Paige, we're sorry it didn't end how you wanted or expected. However one thing I can promise you, is that you'll always cherish the memories that you made and the time you had together.

And as always we're constantly searching for more seniors to feature… So send us an email with that as the title… With some pictures or video and we'll get you're nominee on air.