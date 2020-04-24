SeniorSendoff: Assumption Baseball Seniors

For today's Senior Sendoff we honor the four seniors that played for the Assumption Royals baseball team: Derek Bathke, Garrett Dolan, Jaret Hartley and Dennis Matott.

The four had a bit of a down season last year, but were excited to get back on the diamond and end their careers on a high note this year.

As for their future now, Garrett, Jaret and Dennis will all be attending the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

However, Derek will deviate from his teammates and attend Mid-State Technical College in the fall.

So guys, we can only imagine how tough it was to find out that you wouldn't be able to play your final season, but we want to wish you a congratulations in all that you've accomplished leading up to your senior season and good luck in whatever you set your minds to moving forward.