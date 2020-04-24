Pleasant weekend, wet early next week

Friday shaped up to be a fine day across the area with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. Overall, the weather looks to stay pretty quiet and spring-like as we head into the weekend with weak high pressure nearby.

With partly sunny skies Saturday, the highs should rebound mostly to the upper 50s. A weak disturbance coming in during the afternoon will provide a chance of some spotty light rain showers. Most of the day will probably be dry, however.

Sunday looks rather pleasant with partly cloudy skies and seasonal conditions. Lows should be in the low 30s with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Again the wind will be rather light which will help to make it feel comfortable. I hope you can spend a lot of time outdoors this weekend enjoying the conditions!

It will turn active early next week. The first wave of moisture will arrive Monday bringing occasional rain showers, starting around midday. A stronger low pressure area will move through Tuesday and could bring some soaking rains and possibly a few thunderstorms. Some showers may linger behind that system into Wednesday. They look more widespread Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals early next week could be up to an inch or so. Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 50s Monday then cool a few degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday.

It should turn a bit warmer late next week with more sunshine. Highs could push up to 60 degrees Thursday and possibly the mid 60s by Friday. There is a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms by next Friday evening. Hopefully it will dry out after that for the first weekend of May with mild temperatures!

Take care! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 12:45 p.m., 24-April 2020

On this date in weather history…

1908 - Severe thunderstorms spawned eighteen tornadoes over across the Central Gulf Coast States claiming the lives of 310 persons. The state of Mississippi was hardest hit. A tornado near Hattiesburg MS killed 143 persons and caused more than half a million dollars damage. Four violent tornadoes accounted for 279 of the 310 deaths. The deadliest of the four tornadoes swelled to a width of 2.5 miles as it passed near Amite LA. The tornado also leveled most of Purvis MS. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)