Packers take AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College with the 62nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft

With the 62nd pick of the NFL Draft, the Packers selected AJ Dillon, RB out of Boston College.

Dillon is 6-0, 247 lbs, and ran a 4.53 40 at the combine.

Dillon earned ACC Rookie of the Year and Freshman All-American Honors his first year with BC.

In his three years at BC, he carried it 845 times for 4,382 yards -- a 5.2 ypc average.

Not much of a receiving threat, he caught just 21 passes in his three years. 13 of those came in his final season with BC.

Lance Zierlein, NFL analyst, said this of Dillon: "Built like a minibus but possessing enough vision and finesse to avoid being pigeon-holed as just a pure power back. Dillon is capable of handling heavy workloads and wearing down defenses, but there is a concern from evaluators that it's taken a physical toll on him. He's a disciplined runner who trusts his blocking scheme and follows his rush track. He's a good one-cut runner with below-average wiggle but natural power to create yards after contact. Dillon will find more space as he faces fewer loaded boxes as a pro, but dropping weight and adding quickness could be the difference between a future as a committee back or starter."