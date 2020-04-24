Packers pick TE Josiah Deguara of Cincinnati in the third round of the NFL draft

With the 94th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Packers took Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara.

Deguara is 6'2", 242 lbs, and ran a 4.72 in the 40 at the combine.

He played four years at Cincinnati, but had his breakout year his junior year in 2018 when he caught 38 passes for 468 yards (12.3 average) and five scores.

He was voted first team all-league in the AAC his senior year, when he had 39 receptions, 504 yards, 12.9 average, seven touchdowns.

Lance Zierlein, an NFL analyst, said, this of Deguara: "Hard-nosed move tight end who will garner consideration as an NFL H-back. He's a gritty blocker who plays with good positioning and works hard at sustaining blocks to help his run game. As a pass catcher, Deguara is sure-handed with good feel for soft spots against zone, but may need an accurate thrower due to contested catch likelihood and suspect catch radius. He's the type of Day 3 prospect who flies under the radar, but ends up becoming a solid contributor at H-back."