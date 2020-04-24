Oneida Co. campgrounds to open with restrictions

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Focusing on maintaining adherence to Governor Tony Evers' "Safer at Home," the Oneida County Health Department has announced certain campgrounds within the county may be open.

Oneida County's guidelines for campground to remain open include but aren't limited to:

Only independent camping sites / units (with own bathrooms, kitchens, showers, etc.) will be occupied

Limiting all sites/units to members of a single household

Campers requiring proper social distancing towards people outside their household / family group

Staff to routinely clean common surfaces

Notably, any private gatherings at campgrounds, as well as the use of 'common' areas such as exercise facilities, hot tubs, picnic areas, etc. will be prohibited.

The grounds are scheduled to open as of May 1st.