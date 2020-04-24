Nicer weather going into the weekend

Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then more sun developing in the afternoon.

High: 56 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy and quiet.

Low: 36 Wind: Light East

Saturday: Variable clouds with a spotty shower or two possible during the afternoon.

High: 58 Wind: East 5-10

Warmer weather with more sun is likely for today and through the weekend. Be sure to get outside an enjoy the nice weather because it will turn rather wet early next week.

For this Friday, many areas will start out with mostly cloudy skies, then see more sun develop in the afternoon. The Northwoods is where there will be more sun in the morning and in the afternoon. Overall, it will be much nicer than the last couple of days with high temps reaching the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be fairly light, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. There is only a slight chance of isolated showers, mainly west of Marathon county. Tomorrow will be fairly similar with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower but most areas should be dry for most of Saturday. High temps should top out in the upper 50s, which is close to normal for this time of year. We will round out the weekend with decent weather on Sunday as well. With a mix of sun and clouds, the mercury should rise into the 55 to 60 range once again.

A weak warm front moving in from the west on Monday with bring clouds to the area and a good chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms from midday on. Even with the clouds and rain, high temps should reach the mid to upper 50s. A strong low pressure system will then move in from the southwest on Tuesday, perhaps bringing some heavier rain and rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening. It will be a fairly mild rain as high temps will still be in the 50s. The low pressure system could linger around Wisconsin yet through the first half of Wednesday before moving out and allowing the weather to dry up. It will be cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

On Thursday and Friday we should have more sun and warmer temps. The mercury should reach the upper 50s to around 60 on Thursday and the mid 60s on Friday.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 24-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1908 - Severe thunderstorms spawned eighteen tornadoes over across the Central Gulf Coast States claiming the lives of 310 persons. The state of Mississippi was hardest hit. A tornado near Hattiesburg MS killed 143 persons and caused more than half a million dollars damage. Four violent tornadoes accounted for 279 of the 310 deaths. The deadliest of the four tornadoes swelled to a width of 2.5 miles as it passed near Amite LA. The tornado also leveled most of Purvis MS. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)