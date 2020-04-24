NASA celebrates 30 years of Hubble telescope with birthday photos

(WKOW) -- In honor of the famous telescope turning 30 years old, NASA has created a website to display what it saw on your birthday!

Enter your birth month and day here: https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/what-did-hubble-see-on-your-birthday



The Hubble telescope is observing our universe all the time every day, so there are a lot of amazing discoveries NASA wants to show off.

The Hubble was the first major optical telescope to be deployed in space with an unobstructed view of the universe in April, 1990.