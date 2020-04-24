In-person protest, virtual counter protests put focus on Safer at Home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A rally planned for today at the state Capitol to protest the extension of Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order will be met with several online counter-protests in support of the plan.

The protest at the Capitol in Madison is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., despite having their permit denied.

Organizers told 27 News earlier in the week that they still plan to protest there Friday against an extension to Governor Tony Evers' Safer At Home order.

"I think that's another area where they're just telling us to sit down and shut up," an organizer identified as Madison Elmer said.

She says the protest is not affiliated with any political groups -- just that 'Safer At Home' was extended unilaterally by Gov. Evers and DHS Secretary Andrea Palm without input from the regular people who have to remain out of work.

"We need to be heard," Elmer said. "Hopefully we have the constitution to back us up."

Shortly after the protest was announced, an online counter-protest event was launched on Facebook.

"By joining this event, you are showing support for those measures remaining in place," read the description of the event. "But rather than counter-protest that event in person, we're planning to act responsibly, posting our opinions online and not showing up in person on April 24, risking the lives of others."

Another group is holding a series of online weekend events in support of the Safer at Home extension.

Organizers say the event is part of a new grassroots movement/online group called “We Support Governor Evers & Covid 19 Safer at Home Order” that started April 19.

“We have people from every avenue: small business owners, healthcare workers, Democrats, Republicans, healthy individuals, and the medically vulnerable,” organizer Marybeth Glenn said in a news release.