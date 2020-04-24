Gov. Tony Evers bobblehead announced Friday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced the future release of a bobblehead of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Friday.

Evers, along with bobbleheads of California’s Governor, Gavin Newsom, New York’s Governor, Andrew Cuomo, and Ohio’s Governor, Mike DeWine, were all released today for presale.

On a base bearing his name, the bobblehead features Evers wearing a suit and seated at a table as he makes an announcement during a press briefing.

Five dollars of every Evers bobblehead sold will go to the Protect the Heroes Fund, in support of the 100 million mask challenge.

Governor Evers, himself described on Twitter as a bobblehead enthusiast, took his excitement to Twitter.

As a bobblehead enthusiast myself, it is absolutely an honor to join the @BobbleheadHall roster alongside some governors who I think are doing an excellent job leading their respective states and listening to the science and public health experts to keep their people safe. https://t.co/5aTfdONQoL — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 24, 2020

The Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has already raised more than $160,000 for that project through sales of their bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx.

"During these unprecedented times, we want to continue to raise funds for an amazing cause while putting a smile on people’s faces with bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests to make a bobblehead of Governor Evers and other Governors who have been instrumental in the continued fight against COVID-19, so we’re excited to be unveiling the bobblehead today.”

The bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. Orders are expected to ship beginning in July.