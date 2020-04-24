Despite critics’ outcry, border wall construction goes on

PHOENIX (AP) -- The federal government is proceeding with plans for a border wall even as communities where construction is ongoing protest the presence of workers.

In the Yuma, Arizona, area, the government modified a contract last month to add 1.5 miles of a 30-foot border wall with an anti-climb plate for $55.8 million.

It's looking to award another $50 million contract next month to add fiber optic cables, lighting, closed circuit TV, a ground detection system and signage. Still, lawmakers and advocates are calling for construction to be halted amid the coronavirus outbreak. They say the workers put small border communities with few health care resources at risk.