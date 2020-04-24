Coronavirus relief pushing US deficits to staggering heights

WASHINGTON (AP) -- One of the lasting legacies of the coronavirus pandemic will be staggering deficits in the United States.

The Congressional Budget Office projected Friday that deficits will grow to $3.7 trillion in 2020, fueled largely by the four coronavirus relief laws signed by President Donald Trump.

Those bills promise to pile more than $2 trillion onto the $24.6 trillion national debt in just the remaining six months of the current fiscal year. It all adds up to federal debt and deficit figures reaching levels unparalleled since World War II. Those deficits are nearly certain to persist for a generation.