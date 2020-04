PRAIRIE DU SAC (WKOW) -- A partial albino robin was spotted outside of Universal Die and Stampings in Prairie du Sac.



The uncommon robin had been known to hang around the area of that business in recent weeks and on Thursday, Matt Baier was able to snap some photos of it.

According to Journey North, a website that tracks migration, there is one albino robin for every 30,000 robins in North America.