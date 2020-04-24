WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As temperatures warm up, we are that much closer to mosquito season and one thing you may be wondering is can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19?

Some viruses spread more during cold weather months but that doesn't mean its impossible to get sick during other months.

We talked to an entomologist who says you do not need to worry as it is extremely unlikely for a mosquito to transmit the coronavirus.

Experts say there is no evidence that the coronavirus can spread from mosquitoes.

"There's been several statements put out by WHO, CDC, Entomological Society of America and also the American Mosquito Control Association, all saying that it is not an issue with mosquitoes," said PJ Liesch, Extension Entomologist, UW-Madison Entomology Dept.

He also said even if a mosquito were to pick up a high enough dose of the virus still, there is no evidence the virus would infect the mosquito itself.