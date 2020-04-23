Weather improves for the weekend

A blanket of low level clouds and winds off the cool Great Lakes certainly kept our temperatures chilly Thursday. That same general setup will be in place again Friday, although with any luck we could get a few degrees warmer. There could be some patchy light fog Thursday night as well. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s with east to northeast winds around 5 mph.

A low pressure system will develop and move south of Wisconsin Friday into Friday night. Most of the heavier rain associated with it will stay south of the region, but some scattered very light rain and drizzle could occur at least up into parts of central Wisconsin. Highs should stay in the upper 40s to maybe 50 degrees Friday with east to northeast winds around 10 mph.

That system will move away for the weekend allowing for a better chance of partial sunshine. With that, our temperatures should climb a bit. Highs could reach the mid 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday, only a few degrees below normal. Thankfully the winds will be fairly light as well.

It will turn active again early next week. A couple of low pressure systems will push through the Midwest Monday and Tuesday causing occasional rain showers. There might be a few thunderstorms mixed in as well. Rain totals could reach .50 to 1.0 inch in our region by late Tuesday night. Highs should climb into the upper 50s Monday and mid 50s Tuesday. It could be breezy at times. Any light rain should end by early Wednesday. Hopefully some sun will break out later Wednesday with highs staying in the mid 50s.

There are positive signs for warmer conditions for the end of next week. At this point 60s look like a pretty good bet, but stay tuned to News 9 for updates!

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 23-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1910 - The temperature at the Civic Center in Los Angeles, CA, hit 100 degrees to establish an April record for the city. (The Weather Channel)

1983 - A mini-blizzard produced sixteen inches of snow at Laramie, WY, including a foot of snow in just eight hours during the night. (The Weather Channel)