Virus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression

NEW YORK (AP) -- Unemployment in the U.S. has swelled to levels last seen during the Great Depression, with 1 in 6 American workers thrown out of work by the coronavirus.

The government says more than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week. In all, about 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the past five weeks.

That's more than the population of the six biggest U.S. cities combined. Abroad, there is mixed news about the pandemic. Some countries, including Greece, Bangladesh and Malaysia, say they are extending lockdown orders. Vietnam, New Zealand and Croatia are among those moving to end or ease their lockdowns.