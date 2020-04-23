University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point joins partnership for online tutoring program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point joined a partnership with a few other universities in the midwest to provide online tutoring for families in need.

The free tutoring serves over 900 families across eight states. UWSP has more than 30 tutors that are helping serve around 100 of those families, offering teachings to kids grades K-12.

The program also gives student teachers the opportunity to gain extra experience while providing help to students.

"We’re all social distancing, so they don’t get out," UWSP Senior Student Teacher Jessica Weaver said. "They’re stuck at home, so it’s nice for them to see another face and have another encouragement aside from their parents or their regular teacher.”

