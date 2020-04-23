Quiet April weather for a couple of days

Today: Cloudy during the morning then some patchy sun possible in the afternoon. Cool again.

High: 45 Wind: East 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 32 Wind: East to NE around 5

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers later in the day.

High: 51 Wind: East-Northeast 5-10

Temps will remain cooler than normal for a few days but at least it will be warmer than earlier this week. Not much precipitation is expected until early next week.

A deck of low clouds will be around the area this morning. Those clouds will break up a little in the afternoon but not everyone will see the sun. The highest chance of seeing some blue sky will be in the north and northwestern part of the area, in places like Phillips, Park Falls, Mercer, and Hurley. In the areas that have more sun, high temps should reach the low 50s. Under the clouds it will be a cool day with highs in the 40s and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

A couple of low pressure systems will travel through the Midwest on Friday and Saturday. Even though they are tracking well to our south, they will be close enough to the state to keep the clouds around and produce a slight chance of showers on both days. The highest chance of showers will be south of Marathon county, while north of Marathon county there could be some patchy sun. Even with the clouds sticking around, high temps should be in the low 50s on Friday and in the low to mid 50s Saturday. Sunday will be one of the better days in the forecast with a mix of sun and clouds and high temps rising into the mid 50s.

Early next week another low pressure system will move in from the west and bring a higher chance of rain Monday afternoon into Monday evening. There are some indications that this storm system could linger over our area on Tuesday and maybe even into Wednesday, keeping a chance of rain around and keeping temps a little below normal, in the 50s.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 23-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms in the Atlantic Coast Region produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 67 mph at Anderson SC. The high winds destroyed two planes at the airport, and the large hail damaged fifty other planes, and severely damaged twenty-three greenhouses. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)