Puppy scams on the rise amidst COVID-19 pandemic

(WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau said it is receiving an increasing number of complaints from potential pet owners that they're being asked to pay extra for a new pet.

According to the BBB, people say that they're being asked to pay extra for a crate or insurance to have the pet shipped because of COVID-19. They also report that these payments were expected to be made by a gift card, or a mobile banking option that was not part of the original deal.

If these things happen to you, the BBB said they are probably red flags that the seller is not legit, and probably doesn't have the pet anyway.

To avoid getting scammed amid your search for a new best friend, the BBB recommends that you don't buy a pet without seeing it in person. If it's not possible during the pandemic, look up their photos. If they're appearing on multiple websites, it could be a fraud.

Also, avoid wiring money and always research prices for the breed you want to adopt or buy.

Finally, shelters are experiencing high volumes of animals in need of homes so the BBB suggests reaching out to your local animal shelter to try to adopt or at least foster. Here is a link to the U.S. Humane Society where you can find links to reputable shelters in your area.

If you want to report a pet scam, there are many places you can do so. First, you can use the BBB Scam Tracker, which you'll find at this link. You can also complain to petscams.com, or complain to the FTC.