Proposed changes would eliminate, consolidate six Wausau elementary schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau School Board will be hosting a special meeting Thursday evening at 5PM to hear proposals of a change to K-4 elementary schools across the Wausau School District.

That meeting is open to the public, either by phone or video call.

The proposed changes include the consolidation of Maine, Rib Mountain, Grant, Lincoln, Franklin and Hewitt-Texas Elementary schools into the district's other schools (Stettin, Jefferson, Riverview, Hawthorne Hills, South Mountain, Jones and Marshall), as well as the expansion of facilities at those other schools to house a larger student popoulation.

The proposal, if approved, would be a referendum on the November 2020 ballot.

According to the presentation set to be shown to the School Board, the proposal would "make efficient use of limited resources in a declining enrollment environment."