Packers trade up to no. 26, pick QB Jordan Love, Utah State

The Green Bay Packers traded up to the 26th pick in the first round and took quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State.

Love is 6'4", 224 pounds, and ran a 4.74 40 at the Combine.

Love threw 69 total touchdowns in his three seasons in Utah St., but also threw a FBS-high 17 interceptions in 2019.

In 2019, Love completed 61.9 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Love is the first offensive skill position player taken in the first round by the Packers since they selected Aaron Rodgers in 2005.

Rodgers was picked when Brett Favre was 35. Rodgers is now 35.

Lance Zierlein, a NFL Analyst, said this of Love: "Love's accuracy took a step back, and his delayed reaction from "see it" to "throw it" when making reads is troubling. He has the arm to stick throws into tight windows but needs better eye discipline and anticipation to keep windows open. His size, mobility and arm talent combined with his 2018 flashes could be a winning hand that leads a team into the future or a siren's song of erratic play and unfulfilled potential."