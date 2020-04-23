Packers, Cenex donating $10,000 to Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW) - The Packers and Cenex are teaming up to say thanks to a group sewing face masks for essential workers.

They're donating $10,000 to Zone 4 of the group, which covers 12 Northeast Wisconsin counties.

Half of the money will go towards Cenex gas cards for group members, and the other half will go towards additional supplies for the volunteers making masks.

Currently, 800 volunteers are helping sew masks, organize requests and deliver masks to those in need, but the Wisconsin Face Mask Warriors need additional help and support to continue meeting the need for masks throughout Wisconsin. So far, the group has distributed more than 128,000 masks throughout the region. To volunteer to sew or deliver or to donate supplies, please visit the group at facebook.com/groups/WisconsinFaceMaskWarriors/.