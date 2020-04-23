Operation Bootstrap in Stevens Point sees an increase in requests and donations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An increase in demand from one local crisis center has been met by an increase in donations.

Operation Bootstrap is an all-volunteer organization for crisis needs in Stevens Point.

The group is able to provide groceries to more than 100 people a day.

Recently, the Executive Director says requests for rent payments have nearly quadrupled, so have donations from the community.

"As soon as this virus thing came up, immediately community foundation and United Way said we can help," said Roseanne Willett DeBot, Executive Director of Operation Bootstrap. "I am getting calls every day from people wanting to help. They want to send a check, they want to buy 80 gallons of milk. Ya know, all of that. "

In order to qualify for help from Operation Bootstrap, you can call 211 in Portage County and ask about getting a referral.