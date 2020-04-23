One step closer to drilling in Oneida County

(WAOW) -- The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee unanimously approved Badger Minerals' permit request for exploratory drilling on Wednesday, despite a protest and dozens of e-mails urging the committee to deny that request.

Over 50 e-mails obtained by News Nine detail the community's opposition to granting an exploration permit to badger minerals.

So why did the committee grant the permit?

"Technically, they weren't approving the permit because metallic mineral exploration in Oneida County is what we call a permitted use," said Karl Jennrich, Zoning Administrator for Oneida County.

"Permitted use" essentially means Badger Minerals does not need special approval to drill, as long as the meet the county's requirements.

The specific requirement in question: Was Badger Minerals' insurance adequate?

The committee decided it was.

As for the dozens of emails, Jennrich said they did not apply to the decision.

"Unless they had some technical problems or concerns in relation to our ordinance Those concerns against sulfide mining or any type of metallic mining, it wasn't really applicable to the application at hand," said Jennrich.

Ron James, a resident of Langlade County, wrote one of those letters of opposition.

"I worked my whole life to buy land in northern Wisconsin," said James. "And I don't want to see it get destroyed."

If Badger Minerals chooses to mine near the Wolf River, the writers of these e-mails are concerned the impact would spread far outside of Oneida County.

The Wolf River Basin stretches 3,690 square miles -- through 12 counties. The Upper Wolf river (near the drilling site) and post lake make up about 20 percent of that.

"It will turn into a state-wide issue," said James.

Oneida County's zoning admin says that potential future is separate from the decision made this week.

Jennrich saif, "If they continue to do more exploration and eventually want to mine then yes it's a whole different ball game, a whole bunch of different standards."

Badger Minerals still needs final approval from the DNR before it can begin test drilling.