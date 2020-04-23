Merrill High School offers drive thru for seniors to pick up cap, gowns for graduation

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Senior year of high school is usually a time full of celebrations and reflections as you prepare for the next phase of life.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, not only has the rest of the school year been canceled, but the much-anticipated high school graduations have also been postponed.

Usually around this time high school seniors are getting their cap and gowns as they prepare to walk across the stage in May. Since students aren't at school anymore, Merrill High School came up with a creative way to make sure their students are prepared for graduation.

The school offered a drive thru, or curbside pickup for students to roll through one at a time and pick up their caps and gowns. The school also included personalized yard signs for students.

“Senior year, as far as the memories and those kinds of things go, stopped on March 13 for everyone," Merrill High School Principal Shannon Murray said. "So we want to recognize that school is still going on. Senior year is very important; it’s full of celebrations and landmarks, so we’re doing everything we can to make the spring a little bit brighter for our seniors.”

As of right now, Merrill High School's graduation has been postponed until July 25th.