Marshfield Public Library offering curbside pickup starting Friday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) - The Everett Roehl Marshfield Public Library will start offering curbside pickup of library materials starting Friday.

While the library remains closed, a limited number of staff members will be filling orders of library materials and distributing at a "Holds Pickup Window".

The service will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

To place an order and pickup your materials, follow these three steps:

Step one: Place Your Items on Hold.

(If you already have an item on hold and have been notified that it’s ready, skip to step two.)

Use our website at www.marshfieldlibrary.org to search for items and place a hold on the items that you would like. Go to Requests under the My Account tab to place a hold. You may also call the Information Desk, at 715-387-8494 option 2, for assistance with placing a hold on materials or email the library at refdesk@marshfieldlibrary.org .

You will be notified via email or phone when your hold is ready. Staff will fill your holds as quickly as possible; however, wait times may be longer than usual.

Step two: Call the library and tell us you’re ready to pick up.

After you receive notification that your holds are ready, please call us, at 715-387-8494 option 1, when you are ready to pick up your holds.

Be sure to have your library card barcode number available.

Staff will schedule a Holds Pickup Window appointmentthat is convenient for you to pick up your materials. Scheduling an appointment will help to minimize your wait time when picking up your holds.

Step three: Pick up your items.