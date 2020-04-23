Madison engineering firm turning toasters into PPE sterilizers

MADISON (WKOW) -- When a Madison engineer saw a need for personal protective equipment, he had an idea.

Bruce Winkler at Innovation Strategies is overseeing a new way to re-purpose PPE.

His team is using toaster ovens and pizza ovens, taking out the heating elements and putting in UV lamps to turn the devices into sterilizing conveyors.

Winkler's team is working with ETC to manufacture the sterilizers.

They're now looking to provide the devices to hospitals for free.