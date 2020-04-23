Headstart program is working to continue serving low-income families in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Headstart Program in central Wisconsin is facing enrollment difficulties as all of the centers are closed durung the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headstart is a federally funded program with three agencies across our area, serving around 187 preschool age children. That ranges from three to five year olds.

Kids that qualify for the program either come from low-income families, foster care, or those with special needs.

"The children still have needs, they still need to be educated, and the families are struggling," Headstart Executive Director Cathy Howe-Thwaits said. "They were low-income to start with before all of this happened, so certainly this has put our families at greater risk."

She added that a lot of the families have limited access to technology which makes it even more difficult to serve families as case managers and teachers are working with them remotely.

Some families may qualify as low-income as a result of COVID-19. Eligibility is based off of the last 12-month's income.

To see if you qualify to have your child or children enrolled in the program for the fall, you can call Headstart at (715) 845-2947.