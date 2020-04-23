Golf courses set to open Friday

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- Golf courses are set to open across Wisconsin on Friday.

They were originally closed during the first Safer-at-Home Order that Governor Tony Evers issued, but when he extended the order to May 26 golf courses were allowed to open April 24 but with some restrictions.

Golf carts are only allowed for people with disabilities, tee times and payments must be made ahead of time over the phone or online, tee times must be spaced out to avoid clustering up on the course, and driving ranges along with clubhouses will remain closed.

"It's a move in the right direction of getting things moving again, getting things open," said Doug Cheever the General Manager at the Wausau Country Club.

He says the they're relatively on schedule in terms of opening for the season.