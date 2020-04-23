Four area athletes named Scholar Athlete Finalists

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The WIAA released their list Thursday of 32 students who were selected as finalists to receive the 2020 WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.

Four Central Wisconsin athletes were on that list.

Marc Sippel of Wausau West, Max Schwabe of Stratford, Marissa Ellenbecker of Edgar, and Lauren Shields of Newman Catholic all made the cut.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, Assistant Director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 313 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 10 letters per athlete.”

The 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalists will be recognized in a video to be posted May 15 on the WIAA website (www.wiaawi.org) and broadcast statewide by Fox Sports on several dates to be announced.

Each 2020 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist will receive a medallion, a certificate, and a special plaque for display in their school’s trophy case.