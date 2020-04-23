Bond set at $1,500 in fatal drunken driving crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- A criminal complaint filed in Dane County says a teenage driver told police he was "kinda wasted" when he crashed a car into the back of a parked semi, killing his friend.

Nineteen-year-old Donovan Luz-Torres is charged with homicide by drunken driving and driving without a valid license causing death. The State Journal reports the complaint says Luz-Torres had a blood alcohol content of 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit to drive. Eighteen-year-old Justin Wixom, of Fitchburg, was killed in the crash early Sunday. A court commissioner set bond at $1,500 Wednesday. Luz-Torres' attorney says it's likely the defendant's family will post bond