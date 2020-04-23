At least 7 dead as storms hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana

MADILL, Okla. (AP) -- Severe weather is moving through southern Mississippi and Alabama after apparent tornadoes tore through parts of Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.

At least seven people have been killed, including an factory worker whose body was found a quarter mile from where an apparent tornado struck the factory in southern Oklahoma.

A Louisiana man was swept away in flood waters after going out to grab a trash can, and a woman was killed on a bridge. Three more died when apparent tornado touched down near Onalaska, Texas. More than 100,000 customers are without power.